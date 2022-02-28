3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $234,950

Located surrounded by a serene setting this property has a ton of features and is perfect for a hobby farm, cattle & more! Land is mostly pasture with some woodland. Most of the land is fenced to hold cattle or livestock, much of the fencing is new. Trails & gates allow full vehicular access throughout the property. Enjoy multiple outbuildings, one with a propane heater, that can be used for storage or a mancave/sheshed. Inside is very spacious with the master separated from the additional bedrooms. Master offers a large bathroom and additional room that could be used as an office or just about anything. The back deck has views of rolling pasture. Featuring new appliances, new HVAC 2020 and water lines. Septic pumped within the last month. $3,000 carpet/paint credit w/ acceptable offer.