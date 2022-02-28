 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $234,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $234,950

Located surrounded by a serene setting this property has a ton of features and is perfect for a hobby farm, cattle & more! Land is mostly pasture with some woodland. Most of the land is fenced to hold cattle or livestock, much of the fencing is new. Trails & gates allow full vehicular access throughout the property. Enjoy multiple outbuildings, one with a propane heater, that can be used for storage or a mancave/sheshed. Inside is very spacious with the master separated from the additional bedrooms. Master offers a large bathroom and additional room that could be used as an office or just about anything. The back deck has views of rolling pasture. Featuring new appliances, new HVAC 2020 and water lines. Septic pumped within the last month. $3,000 carpet/paint credit w/ acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert