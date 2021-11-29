3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $298,000

BRAND NEW 3 TON HEAT PUMP!! All brick Ranch in the heart of Chamblissburg overlooking Rt. 24. Many new replacement windows plus updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Refinished original hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Driveway has new asphalt coating. Unfinished partial walk-up basement offers plenty of storage and future options. Enjoy the detached 2-car garage, with electricity, just yards away. Xfinity is now in the area.Oil heat can be emergency heat if desired. Oil in tank conveys.