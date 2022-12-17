3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $304,950

GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ON 1.3 ACRES WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS!! THIS HOME OFFERS ONE LEVEL LIVING, AN OPEN FLOOR LAYOUT, VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT WITH CARPETED BEDROOMS. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINK, WALK-IN SHOWER, AND A BUILT IN SOAKER TUB. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN COMES WITH BEAUTIFUL MODERN CABINETRY, LIGHTING, AND AN ISLAND. RELAXING FRONT PORCH SITTING AND LARGE DECK TO VIEW THE GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE. COME CHECK THIS BEAUTY BEFOREIT'S GONE!