3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $314,500

Spectacular new construction on over 1 acre convenient to SML and all amenities. Open concept floorplan with amazing kitchen and master suite.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Spectacular new construction on over 1 acre convenient to SML and all amenities. Open concept floorplan with amazing kitchen and master suite.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The hearings begin Thursday night, at 8 p.m. For many, they may hark back to an earlier era — Watergate — when Rep. M. Caldwell Butler, a freshman Republican who represented Roanoke, cried foul and stood up to Richard Nixon.
Dr. Stephen Rosenoff said he hired Phillip Morgan to sell the contents of an apartment and a house in 2017, and has yet to see proceeds from the sale or any records from it. Morgan says that's not so.
A group of private citizens will finally get their day in court after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday they do have standing to sue R…
A consultant will work with owners of the Evans Spring area to try to plan the future development of the vacant expanse west of Valley View Ma…
Katie Ferguson, whose son attends Salem High School, shared the photos in a post on Facebook and believes the city and school system took too long to communicate with parents.
The festival will stay in its traditional spot, in Patrick County, for this year's event.
Radford University announced the resignation Friday of baseball coach Karl Kuhn, who was the subject of a university investigation.
The bus from HoneyTree Early Learning Centers was carrying eleven children, police said. It overturned after the driver swerved to avoid a collision.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver DJ Sims isn't coming back to the team.
The utility reported on its outage map at 3 p.m. that 3,293 customers were experiencing outages in the area of Peters Creek Road and Cove Road.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.