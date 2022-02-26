Brand new one level home. Premium build with 9ft ceilings, crown moulding, gourmet kitchen and appliance package. Generous primary suite with massive en suite bath with dressing room and walk in closets. All on one acre convenient to Roanoke and Bridgewater.
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $319,400
-
- Updated
