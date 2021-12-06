 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $339,500

Waterfront Townhouse located on Smith Mountain lake with two deeded boat slips ( 1 covered and other uncovered). Perfect for lake getaway or income producing property with short term rentals allowed. Good water views and great location! Property has access to onsite community pool. Seller has made updates to property including new low E sliding glass door in lower level. Seller will sell furnishings and or Bentley on a seperate Bill of Sale.

