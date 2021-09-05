 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $445,000

ONE LEVEL LIVING on your very own Sandy Beach on a private 2.93 acre lot with charming custom landscaping. Situated on the deep water section on the lake. Property features an oversized covered dock for entertaining, includes 2 jet ski lifts. You will enjoy gorgeous water views from the rear deck and house. Home has brand new paint, hard wood floors and trim throughout (2020). New Well Pump (2018) New Attic Insulation (2019) Family room features a built in bar area with access to the deck.If you are looking to ''get a way'' or Live your Lake Dream- This is the home for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns
Education

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns

Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert