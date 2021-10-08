3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $775,000

This gorgeous, 2600 sqft home has unobstructed, 180-degree views of Smith Mountain Lake and is situated on a private, 3/4-acre peninsula. The 4 BR, 3 BA property would make the ideal forever home at the lake or an outstanding investment property as short-term rentals allowed.The spacious, light-filled interior offers vaulted ceilings, a picturesque and serene setting and direct water views from every room in the house. The expansive deck spans the entire width of the home, perfect for entertaining family and friends. View the countless stars from the large party dock or use it as a swimming platform. A community boat ramp is located within walking distance. Let the stress melt away by taking a nap or read your favorite book in the hammock by the water. Watch the sunset from the porch swing