3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $199,500

Finally, an affordable acreage 5 min to the marina & an easy 25 min to downtown Roanoke! 4.2 acres of beautiful cleared space and timber. 3 bedrooms + 2.5 baths home with open common spaces, lots of windows and tons of storage. Brick patio perfect for outside living, One level living possible with entire finished basement available for in-law space, home office or even possible rental income with private entrance and 2nd kitchen. Former out-building space is ready for your dream garage or workshop and already has a concrete pad and electricity. Ready to move in as-is and just go fishing, start gardening or let your inner designer run wild with cosmetic updates, the possibilities are endless! Edwardsville Rd is directly off Hardy Rd just past the Franklin Co line.