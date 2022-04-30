 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $239,950

Minutes to town and minutes to the lake, this practically new home features designer finishes, stainless steel appliances, custom blinds, kitchen island, his and her closets, coffee bar, recessed lighting, walk in closets, and upgraded storm door.

