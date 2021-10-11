SUPER LOCATION!! Convenient to Roanoke, SML and Rocky Mount. Approximately 1 mile to Windy Gap Elementary School. Really nice updated tri-level home and 0.79 acre gentle to level lawn. Entry level living room w/gas logs masonry fireplace, laundry, full bath and 2 car 24x25 garage w/updated doors. Upper level features family room, kitchen, dining area, Florida room, covered porch and decking. Third level includes 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. New roof in 2020, new guttering, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, new ceramic tile in Florida room, new water heater in 2018, septic pumped August 5th, 2021, really nice storage buildings, 12x15 one car carport. Just inspected for termites May 2021 and all is good. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $287,900
