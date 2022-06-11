3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $315,000

Beautiful ranch style living on 1.63 ac lot in Franklin County with a large detached two car garage (24ft. x 26.9ft) with walk up attic storage and oversized 10ft garage doors. One road subdivision close to Roanoke and Rocky Mt. Home features 3BRS/2BAS, Kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room and Laundry Room. Back deck with front porch for relaxing and watching the kids play. All this and just less than a 10 minute drive to SML public boat landing. This is a must see!