 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $349,000

It's EASY, ONE LEVEL LIVING overlooking the lush green golf course of the Westlake Golf & Country Club- full of pleasing on-trend finishes, this lot is ready to accommodate the custom craftsman style home you've been dreaming of at Smith Mountain Lake, VA! Discover the ''right-size'' home, in an ''idyllic location'' and you'll find a fabulous and charming small-town Virginia community- The Reserve at Westlake, both walkable and convenient. VIRTUALLY NO HOA FEES: $100 /YEAR! High-speed internet with Shentel is scheduled for installation within The Reserve in early 2021.PICTURE 1: Custom-built home at The Reserve. 1700 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (Optional plan, additional plans are available.) See included specification details for interior and exterior in photos. PICTURE 2: Sample F

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pine Tavern restaurant closes
Local News

Pine Tavern restaurant closes

FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert