3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $369,000

A modern farmhouse with EASY, ONE LEVEL LIVING BUILT TO YOUR SPECIFICATION! This 1,612 sqft. craftsman-style home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a vaulted great room, a gas log fireplace, dining room, an open-concept kitchen/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Relax in your master bath, offering a tiled shower, free-standing tub, and his + her's vanities for your convenience. Enjoy your extra-large covered deck overlooking the mountains, ponds, and lush green golf course of the neighboring Copper Cove Golf Club. HUGE ATTACHED GARAGE (2 Car) for direct entry to the home and easy unloading after shopping trips and with plenty of space for storage. Stylish, white, board and batten siding and black trimmed windows complete this chic home.

