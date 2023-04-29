Proposed New Construction. One Level Living at its best!! This home will have a plan of 3 Bedrooms with a large master suite which will include a walk in closet and tiled tub/shower with granite top. Open Kitchen with Granite tops and white shaker , soft close cabinets and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout and a two car garage attached! Location is about 15 min to Smith Mountain lake and about 10 min to Roanoke. All on 5 acres and a corner Lot!!!