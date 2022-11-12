 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $399,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $399,900

Beautiful Contemporary Patio Home with One Level Living! Quality details including a Great Room w/Fireplace, New Wide Wood Flooring, Double Glass Doors open to Covered Screened Porch and New Patio. Coffered Ceiling, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances. Large Master suite w/wood flooring, Bath w/tiled walk-in shower, 2 car garage. Beautiful Views! Ideally located in The Reserve at Westlake. Adjoins Family & Golf Community. Less than a mile from shopping & Entertainment, Healthcare, Smith Mountain Lake Marina and Lake Access! Propane is used for gas range, fireplace, and grilling. Professionally landscaped.

