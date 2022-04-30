This 2017 Craftsman style home is adorable with so many nice touches, including a glassed in sunroom added in 2021. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. New flooring in great room, dining area, master bedroom & office. 3BR, 2.5BA. The minute you enter the Foyer you see the special attention paid to this home when it was built and now added features by the owner. Stone Walkway. 2-Car attached Garage. Nice size Laundry, all on one level. Vaulted ceilings in the Great Room and tray ceilings in the Master. A floor to ceiling stone gas log fireplace for those cool fall days. Kitchen has custom cabinets and granite countertops and a stone breakfast bar. Don't miss out on this!
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending.
Who in Roanoke County schools deleted five questions about sex from anonymous students surveys taken by 7th and 8th graders? And why? Read on for the answers.
For at least one group of concerned citizens who live near the I-81 corridor in Botetourt County, rumbles of development are nothing to honk at.
Ocal "Bubba" Smith, who was fired from his lineman job with the utility, was awarded $2.3 million in lost wages and other damages.
Decayed brown hemp plants packed into cardboard boxes sit unsold in a stuffy greenhouse at Garrett Farms in Roanoke County.
The Virginia Tech football team had three players enter the transfer portal on Monday
Michelle Lea Nester was among a group of six people charged after a Bedford County man said he was robbed and held against his will on a September 2020 night.
Coy Allen Bryant was convicted of crimes involving two girls, ages 12 and 13.
Ocal “Bubba” Smith contends his workplace safety violations were ignored, while the utility's attorney said he was fired after a "mean spirited" crusade by the veteran linesman "warped his mind."
Several Roanoke firefighters told city council members Tuesday that severe pay inequities need immediate attention.