 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $445,000

This 2017 Craftsman style home is adorable with so many nice touches, including a glassed in sunroom added in 2021. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. New flooring in great room, dining area, master bedroom & office. 3BR, 2.5BA. The minute you enter the Foyer you see the special attention paid to this home when it was built and now added features by the owner. Stone Walkway. 2-Car attached Garage. Nice size Laundry, all on one level. Vaulted ceilings in the Great Room and tray ceilings in the Master. A floor to ceiling stone gas log fireplace for those cool fall days. Kitchen has custom cabinets and granite countertops and a stone breakfast bar. Don't miss out on this!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert