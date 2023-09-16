Single Level Living! This beautiful Carriage home is located in one of the most sought-after communities, The Reserves at Westlake was custom built in 2020. It's all about the convenience to area amenities. Just minutes to Kroger, CVS, restaurants, health care. marina, golf, & entertainment. The home features an open floor plan, primary BR, 2 guest BR, guest BA, dining area, living room w/hardwood floors & stone to ceiling gas FP, skylights, kitchen w/beautiful stainless appliances, granite C/T, soft close drawers, & large pantry, eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, laundry room, screened porch, w/private backyard. Closet set-ups are fully customizable. Upper-level incudes a finished bonus room. 2 car garage, pull down attic garage, .53 acres, & a partial L/L for lawn care item & storage.