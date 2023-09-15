Architect-designed, great floor plan. Low taxes($1,578 year) and only 15 minutes to Carilion . Low-maintenance lot with winter-time views of Smith Mountain Dam. Beautiful pecan wood flooring , Recent Pella windows. Meticulously maintained by long-term owners, so you just move in and enjoy! Sale includes whole house generator,pool table, Storage bldg & Marquise Hot Tub. Neighborhood offers walking trails, picnic shelter, and tennis courts all in a natural, woodsy setting. 1 gig fiber optic internet currently being installed in the neighborhood by Shentel.Detached oversized garage great for hobbies & storage
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $559,000
