GET TO THE LAKE THIS SUMMER! GREAT LOCATION, MOVE IN READY, SOLD FURNISHED (PERSONAL ITEMS DO NOT CONVEY - CALL LISTING AGENT ). CUSTOM STONE WALLS & VINYL FOR MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR. MINUTES FROM WESTLAKE SHOPPING, THEATER, SPA, RESTURANTS, PUBLIC GOLF COURSE, INDIAN POINTE MARINA, BOOKER T WASHINGTON PARK FOR HISTORY & TRAILS. CONVENIENT TO ROANOKE/SALEM. COVERED DECK (UPPER & LOWER) RUNS THE ENTIRE BACK OF HOUSE GREAT FOR WINDING DOWN YOUR DAY. UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR EXPANSION WITH UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES. SHORT WALK TO THE LAKE PUTS YOU INTO A DEEP WATER, QUIET COVE. GREAT FOR FAMILY ENTERTAINING & FLOATING. THREE LOTS COMBINED OFFERS EXTENDED SHORELINE. COMMUNITY POOL, PAVILION, BOAT RAMP & OWNER STORAGE LOT. NEW HVAC 2020, MICROWAVE 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $695,000
