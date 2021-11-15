3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $749,900

This Solid Brick home is a one of a kind home with no restrictions or HOA. This home is handicap accessible with ADA tiled Shower and 3 stop elevator. Other features include Hardwood floors, ceramic tile in baths and kitchen and a lake view to die for all on a gentle smooth lot.1 slip covered dock with 10+ feet of water at the dock and plenty of seating.The home has multi decks and patio with a large screened in porch, jacuzzi tub in master suite,Roof is only 5 years old, new heat pump in 2018 All on 2 deeded lots for the perfect privacy. 24 x 27- 2 car garage and a detached 12 x 24 workshop or office with heat and air. Newer appliances and breakfast bar and loads of counter spaces. also features K- Guard Gutters and 2 fireplaces that are wood burning, 1 in family and great room.