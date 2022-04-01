Truly One-of-a KIND, Rare FIND! Zoned A1, Waterfront LOG HOME on Smith Mountain Lake combines Rustic with Elegant! This RARE find is the Total Package offering PRIVACY sitting on 3.6 acres with 400 ft of Waterfront. Superb scenic setting with Incredible Wide Water Views in the Front and Scenic Views of Pastures and Horses in the back...The Ideal Retreat! This home has been Totally Remodeled and is Ready to Move In and Enjoy. New Floors throughout; All New Kitchen & Appliances; Freshly Painted Inside & Out; Beautiful New Bathrooms, New Roof. Keep your hearts warm in the winter with the wood-burning fireplace in the living room or the wood stove in the lower level...ready to finish to make your own. Everything is ready for a new owner to build their dream dock! See Survey in Documents.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $819,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…
The suspended Virginia Tech football player is scheduled to stand trial in May.
One of the questions swirling in the community remained unanswered.
During a recess in the trial Monday, a juror revealed that they knew one of the victim's family members attending the hearing.
Multiple recent studies have found that teachers are leaving or thinking about leaving their jobs — and often the profession — at a higher rate than they were before the pandemic, worsening a trend that has existed in the U.S. for decades.
An aging Roanoke apartment complex has a new owner that wants to do a makeover later this year. But a “massive” shortage of affordable housing in Roanoke, combined with an “extreme need,” has left tenants wondering where they can live.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
No one who knew Gene “Bull” Teel ever will have another birthday that feels quite the same.
A director's casting decision led to "In The Heights" cast members' protests, the theater board's president said.
A new study will look at several of the most problematic areas.