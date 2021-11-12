Beautiful lake home located in a very desirable & welcoming community. Convenient to Roanoke & Westlake. Truly one of the highest quality built homes you can find. Energy efficient. ($102. avg/ mo). Open floor plan, kitchen-centric to both gatherings and lake-views. Custom built cabinetry throughout. Maple Hardwood floors. Kitchen cabinetry features natural cherry finish, soft close dovetail drawers & cabinets. Built-in appliances, open shelving, large storage drawers, black-quartz countertop, raised island bar, large walk in pantry & built-in dining banquet. All bedrooms face lake & all designed for King beds. Covered front porch, lakeside fully covered lower level deck & partially covered upper level deck. Entry level laundry. Abundance of storage. Landscaped for minimal maintenance. See
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $850,000
