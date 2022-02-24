This home is priced to sell, Calling ALL Investors. Put your unique touch on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home, in Hardy. Minutes to Westlake and 30 minutes to Roanoke. This 1 level Ranch situated on 1.48 acre, level front and back yard is ready to go! Will not qualify for FHA Financing. Inspection for Information Purposes- Seller to Make No Repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $95,000
