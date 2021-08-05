3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,299,000

A once in a lifetime opportunity. Have you ever wanted a lakefront Family compound? What could you do with 3 separate lots totaling 15.6 acres, almost 700' of shoreline, 3 boat docks (1 already in place and 2 permits in progress) and 4 approved home sites? You would own the entire end of a private and quiet cove. Two of the 4 sites have home plans approved, one is already under construction with ground broken and estimated completion this fall. Must be purchased as a whole. Survey's completed, soil work is done. Permits available.