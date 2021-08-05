Beautiful new custom Craftsman Style Contemporary is ready for your finish selections. Situated on a POINT LOT with 256' of riprapped shoreline & DOUBLE SLIP boat dock. Wide water view from throughout the home, expansive dual level COMPOSITE decks and SCREENED PORCH. Double door entry into a CATHEDRAL CEILING great room w/gas log fireplace, dining area, large open kitchen w/island & hardwood floors. Spacious main level master suite & bath with tiled shower. Main level guest suite & full bath. Lower level family room, Guest Rm and Full Bath with Exterior internet/Cable. Public Water & Sewer. Community Lawn maintenance along road.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
- Updated
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
Eight-year-old Camden Brown was shot Monday evening and died later that day. Police have released few details about what happened.
Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.
A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old – and taking pictures of it.
A board majority decided not to side with advice from its own administration.
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
The business, located at 1015 Cambria St., is modeled after the general stores that were long ago widely common and served as community anchors throughout rural and small town America.
A reader asked, "Have you considered writing about the cost taxpayers are bearing for the medical care of folks who have been offered a free COVID vaccine but refuse to get one?" I did soon as I read her email.