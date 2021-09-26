 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $135,000

Quaint home located seconds from the high school. One level living. In the kitchen there is ample counter and cabinet space with open concept dining area. Three bedrooms, one full bath and living room round out the main level. A covered porch on the back of the home to enjoy the outdoors. your updates and special touch will make this home come alive again.

