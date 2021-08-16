 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $169,900

This maintenance free home is situated on almost an acre lot. Many new features incl: recent survey, new gas logs, new fireplace insert, & new HVAC a year old. All appliances convey including sump pump in bsmt. The large unfin. bsmt offers opportunity to expand the living space. MBR has half bath and dual closets. Outbuilding conveys. Home being sold as-is.

