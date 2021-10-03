3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $175,000

Do recent events have you looking to escape? Your secluded paradise awaits you, then! Over 3 acres of peace and serenity to share with the deer, turkey, and fireflies. Plenty of privacy and dark, starry nights, yet still so convenient to everything: 20 mins to Bridgewater at SML, 20 mins to shopping in Bedford, and now access to pizza delivery and even grocery delivery! And, oh! the sunsets off the back deck (Owner calls them ''Cotton Candy''). Property fenced for pets, and also ready for horses. High-speed internet available as well as trash pick-up: giving you the conveniences of living closer to town. Private well and septic contribute to low monthly cost of living. And, no, that's NOT a typo on the taxes: only $48 per month! RMA covers snow-plowing as well. You really can have it all!