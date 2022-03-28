3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $195,000

CUTE THREE BEDROOM HOME RESTING ON 11.04 ACRES WITH A CREEK. PERFECT FOR THE SMALL FARMER. PROPERTY IS MOSTLY FENCED. THERE IS A DETACHED GARAGE, A BARN, AND A LARGE STORAGE SHED. SINGLE WIDE MOBILE HOME REMAINS (ONLY USED FOR STORAGE--NOT HABITABLE.) THE HOME HAS A NEWER WATER SOFTENER. THE BASEMENT HAS A SMALL TRICKLE OF WATER IN HEAVY RAINS. WOOD STOVE REMAINS. NEWER DISHWASHER. HEATPUMP FOR HEATING AND COOLING, ALSO OIL HEAT. TAXES AND SQUARE FOOTAGE PER BEDFORD COUNTY. THE PROPERTY IS AN ESTATE, AND BEING SOLD ''AS IS'', WITH NO REPAIRS OR WARRANTIES MADE BY THE SELLERS. LISTING AGENTS ARE RELATED TO THE SELLER.