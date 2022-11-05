 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,000

  • Updated
Wonderful lake living rental only 0.3 miles from the community Boat Launch and Beach with nice picnic area and plenty of day docks. Very centrally located on at Smith Mountain Lake, only 5 minutes from Shopping & Restaurants. 3BR, 2BA, Lg Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Entry Level Laundry including Washer/Dryer. Primary Bedroom with three closets & double vanities. Fully-Furnished, including Kitchen Items, if desired. Pet Friendly with additional monthly pet fee and deposit. As clean as they come!

