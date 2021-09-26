Country living at its best. This home offers a beautiful setting for your family to enjoy all it has to give you. Ownership in a pond at the edge of the property for your fishing. Fenced back yard. Storage building. Whole house water filter. Whole house generator. Great open floor plan for lots of entertaining and family fun. Split bedroom layout. Large master with walk-in closet. Master bath with separate vanities and garden tub. Large bedrooms. 8.12 acres for lots of privacy. Wonderful hardscaping in the front. Call today for your chance to see this before it is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $204,900
