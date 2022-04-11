 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,950

CHECK OUT THIS ONE LEVEL LIVING RANCH WITH 1.66 ACRES - THIS HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS - CONVENIENT LOCATION TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING - QUIET COUNTRY SETTING - BASEMENT HAS A ROUGH IN FOR AN ADDITIONAL BATHROOM - ALL THEATRE EQUIPMENT CONVEYS - NEST HOME THERMOSTAT.

