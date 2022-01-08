 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,950

2021 Craftsman-style manufactured home (double-wide) on a permanent foundation on 2.87 acres and close to Staunton River High School! Spacious and open kitchen/dining/living area with sheetrock walls, crown molding, amazing breakfast island, pantry, farmhouse sink and coffee bar area! Enjoy the split bedroom plan with double vanities in both bathrooms, plus a walk-in shower and separate ''styling station'' in the master bath. Both the 12 x 12 covered front deck and the open back deck offer ample space to relax with family or just enjoy nature. Xfinity is in the area for Internet. Goodview Elementary School zone.

