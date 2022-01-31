 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $269,900

Welcome Home to this move-in ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the desirable and convenient Virginia Woods Subdivision. This lovely home welcomes you with Vaulted Ceilings in the open concept Great Room, Hardwood Floors, New Carpet in the bedrooms, & Fresh Paint throughout. You'll love the stone fireplace in the terrace level, it's the perfect opportunity to expand your finished square footage and double your living space! There's also an attached garage, and a newly painted exterior storage building. Situated on a 1 Acre lot, with a beautiful backyard...the decision is easy! Call today so we can help you make this house your New Home!!

