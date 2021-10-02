3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $275,000

Must see.....Enjoy one level living and Smith Mountain Lake with water access right down the street. Beautiful open floor plan with large kitchen and gas log fireplace. Master Suite has his/hers walk-in closets and vanities, big shower, large linen closet and more. Additional two bedrooms also with large walk-in closets. Nice front porch, side porch and third bedroom access to another porch. Sit outside under your own private gazebo. Plenty of parking space with the detached 2 Car Garage and 2 additional detached carports. Community boat ramp, day docks, beach & picnic area. Call today for more information.