Must see.....Enjoy one level living and Smith Mountain Lake with water access right down the street. Beautiful open floor plan with large kitchen and gas log fireplace. Master Suite has his/hers walk-in closets and vanities, big shower, large linen closet and more. Additional two bedrooms also with large walk-in closets. Nice front porch, side porch and third bedroom access to another porch. Sit outside under your own private gazebo. Plenty of parking space with the detached 2 Car Garage and 2 additional detached carports. Community boat ramp, day docks, beach & picnic area. Call today for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
In a written objection, the defense said it was told by federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon to make its arguments while she was out of the courtroom -- denying it the right to be heard.
Michael A. Acord was fleeing police when his motorcycle collided with a Narrows officer's unmarked car.
Terry Carroll Martin was injured on Sept. 21 as she crossed a Dollar General Store parking lot.
Names of the people involved in the wreck were not released Tuesday.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Business Intel: Roanoke Valley women's clothing store to reopen, while outlet under same ownership closes
As one Roanoke Valley women’s clothing store prepares to close, another under the same ownership that has been closed during the pandemic will…
“I can’t live like this.” Virginia Beach family frustrated by racial slur, animal noises playing next door
- Updated
When Karen Quick went to decorate the mailbox of her daughter’s friend last week for her 12th birthday, she knew to expect the banjo music and flashing lights blinking from the house next door.
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, with information from the United States Geological Survey, reported that there was an earth…
The driver killed in Tuesday’s crash on Virginia 8 has been identified as a 55-year-old Willis man, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff…