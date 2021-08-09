 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $279,900

Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood and ceramic flooring, custom molding throughout main level, tray ceiling in dining room and master bedroom. Wonderful front porch, large screened back porch, and upper balcony with mountain views. Moneta Athletic Club, public library and more located in the community; three minutes to the lake, 10 minutes to SML State Park.

