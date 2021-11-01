3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $280,000

Welcome to Mayberry Hills! This warm and welcoming home is waiting for your family! Nestled in a sweet tree-lined neighborhood setting, this home features a full front porch and balcony porch, off street parking, 3BR, 2.5BA, office space, dining room, eat in kitchen with bar, electric fireplace, security system and more. Walk out basement is ready to finish with I-beams in place. Master with en-suite and walk in closet. Recently painted, dual zone heat pumps purchased 2020 & 2021. Convenient to shopping and schools.