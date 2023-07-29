Come home to this house with beautiful country views. Split layout with the master on the left and the children's bedrooms to the right. The living, dining and kitchen areas are open. The kitchen is striking with Whirlpool and GE appliances included. There's a craft table/office area in the utility room. The master suite is gorgeous and the ensuite includes a soaking tub, a huge tiled shower, dual sinks and toilet. Three bedrooms have carpet with vinyl throughout the rest. Lots of closet space. Finished drywall wrapped in OSB. Tilt to clean windows. Public water and private septic. Home warranty included in purchase. Lot size, acreage and square footage are estimated. Tax id and amount has not been assigned yet as this is new construction.