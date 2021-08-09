This beautiful log home is situated on 2.47 acres land. This home has a very open floor plan with a master bedroom with en-suite bath and huge walk in closet on the main floor with a total of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Cathedral ceiling in the great room gives way to plenty of natural light and features a stone fireplace. Gorgeous wood floors adorn most of the floors and a full walkout unfinished basement for room for even more expansion and square feet. All three of the bedrooms are ample size. There is an oversized entertainment back deck and a huge front rocking chair porch. The complete backyard is fenced with a firepit.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $339,900
