3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $340,000

Come check out this brand new stick built construction just built in 2022! This 3 bed/2 bath home with garage is in a great location for commuting to Westlake, Roanoke, Lynchburg or Bedford all while being a short drive from Smith Mountain Lake. Located in a pleasant subdivision with newer homes, this property is within under 5 minutes to grocery shopping, restaurants and more. This home offers a great front porch and nice deck in the secluded fenced in back yard. Taxes are estimated by realtor. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all info.