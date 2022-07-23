Craftsman proposed new build in Westlake! This is a great opportunity to own a new home in the Westlake area on a spacious 2 acre lot on the end of a cul-de-sac. The home will feature 9' ceilings, craftsman style windows, custom white cabinets, granite countertops, high end LVP flooring, tiled in shower and tubs, craftsman style crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a two car garage, and more. All this just minutes to parks and public boat ramp. *Purchaser/Purchasers agent to verify all information. *Taxes estimated by listing agent. *Listing agent has a financial interest in property. *Actual property address to be determined by Franklin County. *Well and septic to be installed by seller during construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $399,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We worked hard to get to this league and hopefully it will continue in its current form," the athletic director said.
Police and first responders responded at mid-afternoon to a parking lot at the corner of Church Avenue and Second Street near an alley behind the multi-story garage.
The report stands out due to how its vision contrasts with much of how the official project is developing.
CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech is welcoming a familiar face back to the team.
A change in the Roanoke County school system’s media policy prompted a debate and concerns, including from the division’s head librarian, acco…
MONETA — The seas of Smith Mountain Lake were brimming with pirates on Saturday. Crafts of all types exchanged volleys from water cannons and …
Two Virginia Tech players, two University of Virginia players and a Bland County High School graduate were chosen Monday on the second day of …
A suspect has been charged in connection with a June 17 road rage incident on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County during which gunshots were fired.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you came here to be inspired, you picked the wrong neighborhood.
Mickey Emma Jimenez was involved in a drug and prostitution ring that was run out of several Roanoke County motels.