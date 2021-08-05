GORGEOUS HOME ON AN OVERSIZED CORNER LOT AT FAIRWAY BAY AT SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE! THE SELLERS PURCHASED THE VACANT LOT NEXT DOOR AND MREGED THE 2 PROPERTIES TOTALING JUST OVER 1.5 ACERS. BUILT JUST 5 YEARS AGO, THIS HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON ENTRY AND A WID OPEN BEAMLESS LOWER LEVEL PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ENCLOSED SCREENED IN OUTDOOR PATIO AREA IS GREAT FOR RELAXING! THERE ARE 2 ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS WITH NO WINDOWS THAT COULD BE USED AS ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN STORAGE BUILDING. THIS COMMUNITY IS EQUIPPED WITH A PRIVATE BEACH AND BOAT STORAGE. ALL READY FOR ITS NEW OWNERS. TAKE A TOUR TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $419,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
- Updated
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
Eight-year-old Camden Brown was shot Monday evening and died later that day. Police have released few details about what happened.
Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.
A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old – and taking pictures of it.
A board majority decided not to side with advice from its own administration.
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
The business, located at 1015 Cambria St., is modeled after the general stores that were long ago widely common and served as community anchors throughout rural and small town America.
A reader asked, "Have you considered writing about the cost taxpayers are bearing for the medical care of folks who have been offered a free COVID vaccine but refuse to get one?" I did soon as I read her email.