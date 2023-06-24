Proposed new construction on 5 beautiful acres in Bedford County. Conveniently located to Roanoke, Bedford, Smith Mountain Lake and Lynchburg. One level open concept living with a large unfinished basement for future expansion. Easy care LVP flooring, granite/quartz countertops and white shaker style cabinets. Two car attached garage 24x24, unheated. Lovely screened in porch as well as two covered porches. Rustic Tobacco barn (as is) on property as well as Harvey creek that crosses rear corner. An added PLUS is the fiberoptic internet that is available.