New Construction! Should be completed by September 1st. 3BR, 3BA, One-Level living! Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathroom. Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Deck of the Dining Area, Patio off lower level Rec Room. Home is located within walking distance to Eastlake Community Church. Great location near Marina, Wineries, Grocery Store etc. Public Boat Ramp minutes away!
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $449,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tickets to the Oliver Anthony performance went on sale Tuesday — and didn't last long.
Roanoke County's School Board has new restrictions for who's allowed to address the board at public meetings. Among other changes, speakers mu…
The Dunkin’ location will be in a former Pizza Hut building on Roanoke Street.
School board members were rushed out of the meeting room as a man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Due South BBQ in Roanoke will continue to serve smoked meat platters, hush puppies and fried tomatoes under new ownership after the exit of fo…