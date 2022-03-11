 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $500,000

Welcome home, this beautiful and charming renovated farm house, will take you back in time as well as keep you up to date. This property offers, BIG BEDROOMS, with an open feel throughout, along with an in-ground pool and outdoor area perfect for entertaining, or just time away, with peace and quite. There is a well kept $100,000 8 stall barn, with many features and a must see. Family gatherings, Weddings, or just having your dream farm. This can be your happy place. HOME WARRANTY OFFERED, AS WELL AS $3,000 CREDIT FOR THE SELLER! with an accepted offer. Buyer and buyer agents to verify all information.

