 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $519,900

3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $519,900

Spectacular End Unit overlooking both the main channel with water access and deeded boat slip, remote, hoist and dock in cove area. Great for swimming and water toys. This unit is larger than most The decking area on the main level is finished as a year round sunroom/dining area with excellent water views. Ceramic tile flooring on main level and lower level. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, wine cooler, and island bar. Great room has a beautiful fireplace with gas logs (Propane tank conveys with sale). Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master offers a large private deck for morning coffee or sunbathing. The lower level can be counted as a 3rd bedroom with a full bath and separate laundry room. There is a Murphy Bed in the wall. Downstairs offers a private covered slate patio for grilling or staying out of the sun. This great unit has a one car garage. This unit is located in The Waterfront Golf and Country Club area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Readers shame Casey for joking about Hokie football

CASEY: Readers shame Casey for joking about Hokie football

Some folks thought the hoary riddles I plucked off the internet about Virginia Tech's Hokies and Maryland's Terps were amusing. But others warned that Virginia Tech football is nothing to joke about. So let's instead joke about the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, eh?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert