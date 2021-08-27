This beautiful, short-term rentable home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and just over 2700 sqft. located at Smith Mountain Lake, VA has easy access to all that this area has to offer- an excellent location by land (convenient to Westlake) or water (channel marker R26-27) to nearby amenities. This charming property also has great curb appeal and a paved driveway to greet you at arrival. Enjoy convenient entry to the home through the front door or from inside the garage, without stairs. In this well-maintained home, you'll find warm wood floors throughout the entry-level, which includes an eat-in kitchen, spacious dining and great room area with gas-log fireplace, lots of light, and large glass sliding doors putting your lake view on display.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $699,999
