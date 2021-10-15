Warm & comfortable contemporary lakefront home designed for entertaining in a setting that will allow for total enjoyment for your family & friends w/3 BR & 2.5 BA. Perfect FT living, vacation home, or as an investment property w/short term rentals. Perfectly situated in a park-like setting on .64 ac. The E/Level features an open floor plan, wall of windows, foyer, living room w/gas FP, huge kitchen, dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room, 1/2 BA, 2 car garage, & a spacious deck (open & covered). The U/Level includes an expansive master suite, & guest BR. The L/Level features the family room w/gas FP, guest BR, full BA, tons of storage, workshop, & patio for entertaining. Beautiful lot, storage building, gentle slope, boat dock, deep water,great lake views. 180 ft of deep waterfront.
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $799,995
