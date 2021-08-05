 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $849,500
spotlight

Stunning 2020 Craftstyle Waterfront Contemporary! Large Open Great Room with Fireplace, Wall of Glass Overlooking the Lake, Custom Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops and lots of Pantry Cabinets, Hardwood Floors on Entry Level except Tile in Master Bath. Custom Closets, Nest Climate Control, Timed Fans, Ring Security, Outside Custom Lights, Covered Boatdock w/remote lift, Full Length Upper Sundeck and Lower Deck, Covered Front Porch. Great Location to Shopping, Dining, Westlake, Halesford Bridge and YMCA. Public Sewer and Water.100 mghz Internet available from Shenel.

